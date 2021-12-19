Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.46. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

