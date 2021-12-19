Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $12,942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $3,786,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

