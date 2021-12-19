Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $522,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

