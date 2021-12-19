Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.