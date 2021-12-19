Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $1.05 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

