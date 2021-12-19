Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases Shares of 5,803 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

