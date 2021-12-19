Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases Shares of 9,042 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 2.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

