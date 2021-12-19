Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 218 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

