Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

