Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

