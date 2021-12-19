Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $715,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

