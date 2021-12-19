CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

