Phore Market Capitalization Reaches $1.18 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,673.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005351 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00441249 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,732,573 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.