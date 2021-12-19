Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

