Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,927 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $345.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $369.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day moving average is $326.96. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

