Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

