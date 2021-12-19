Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.