Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $151.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

