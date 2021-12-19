NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $2,208.84 on Major Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $460,173.26 and $3,857.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,208.84 or 0.04646680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007157 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 208 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.