Community Bank of Raymore Has $26.57 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 8.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.