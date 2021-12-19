974 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $528.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.