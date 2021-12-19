Alchemix (ALCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.66 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $191.07 or 0.00401952 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $171.78 million and $4.66 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,117,615 coins and its circulating supply is 899,034 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

