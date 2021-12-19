Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 5.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $158.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

