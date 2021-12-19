Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises about 2.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.19% of Ryder System worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $78.21 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

