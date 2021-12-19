Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

