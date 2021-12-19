Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 65,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $300,181,000 after acquiring an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $4,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

LVS stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

