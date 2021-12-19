Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $81.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $86.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.