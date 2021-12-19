Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 0.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

