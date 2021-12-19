Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires 163,060 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

