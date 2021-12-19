Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 355,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,594,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

