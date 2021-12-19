Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $684,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.06. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

