Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

