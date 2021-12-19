TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 151,567 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

