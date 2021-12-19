Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.06. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

