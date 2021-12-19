Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

