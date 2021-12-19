TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.