Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 515,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,100,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $163.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

