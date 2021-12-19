Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $29.00

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Invesco has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

