Jigstack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,886.00 (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $123,886.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jigstack

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

