Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 4,752 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

