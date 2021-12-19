Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 9,795 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 325,042 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

