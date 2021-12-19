Fermata Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. FMR LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.

