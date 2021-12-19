Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 543 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

