Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

C stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

