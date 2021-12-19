Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.36 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $615.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.78 and its 200 day moving average is $612.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

