Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

