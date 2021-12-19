Function X Price Up 3.6% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $381.80 million and $3.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,462.86 or 0.99846400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032301 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.56 or 0.00905766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 166.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.