Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 75,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.43 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

