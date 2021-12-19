Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Scopus BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Scopus BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

