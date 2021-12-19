Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Increases By 36.1%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 39.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.